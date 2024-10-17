Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2024 : PG, AXP, SLB, FITB, RF, ALLY, CMA, ALV, SFNC, ACU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 3.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.73 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 0.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 11.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 31.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 35.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 12.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 20.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 11.20 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFNC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 17.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acme United Corporation. (ACU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. ACU reported earnings of $0.58 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.86%. In the past year ACU and beat the expectations the other two quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.