Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 17, 2024 : NFLX, TSM, MS, BX, ELV, MMC, TFC, TRV, MTB, HBAN, KEY, SNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.09. This value represents a 36.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 36.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 34.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 29.01 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 13.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 35.85 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $9.70. This value represents a 7.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 12.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 2.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.89 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 5.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 94.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.60. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 16.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.58. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





