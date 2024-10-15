Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 16, 2024 : ASML, ABT, PLD, USB, SYF, CFG, FHN, OFG, FCCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.24. This value represents a 0.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 43.14 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 22.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 19.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 9.24 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 7.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 13.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 40.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 11.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OFG Bancorp (OFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 12.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OFG is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



First Community Corporation (FCCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 91.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -41.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FCCO is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





