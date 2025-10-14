Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 15, 2025 : ASML, BAC, MS, ABT, PGR, PLD, PNC, SYF, CFG, FHN, BSVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $6.36. This value represents a 9.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASML missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 34.87 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 16.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 17.51 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 7.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.08. This value represents a 41.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 0.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 19.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.05. This value represents a 16.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 14.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 29.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 12.68 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 16.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.