Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 15, 2024 : UNH, JNJ, BAC, GS, C, SCHW, PNC, STT, ERIC, ACI, WBA, FBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.02. This value represents a 7.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 17.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.19 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.85. This value represents a 25.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 2.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 22.12 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 8.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 14.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 7.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 46.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 3.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 15.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 14.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





