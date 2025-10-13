Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 14, 2025 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, GS, BLK, C, ERIC, DPZ, ACI, FBK, SOTK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.83. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 17.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 1.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $10.93. This value represents a 30.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $11.25. This value represents a 1.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 23.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 21.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.00. This value represents a 4.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of -44.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 23.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 19.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SOTK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SOTK is 54.38 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60.





