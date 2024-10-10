Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 11, 2024 : JPM, WFC, BLK, BK, FAST, BSVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.02. This value represents a 7.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 8.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 11.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $10.34. This value represents a 5.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 22.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 10.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FAST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 34.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 25.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 8.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.





