Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 10, 2024 : DAL, DPZ, NEOG, TLRY, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 24.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 8.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 11.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 25.32 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 27.20 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 111.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 28.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





