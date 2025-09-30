Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 1, 2025 : RPM, AYI, CAG, NG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 1.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.42. This value represents a 10.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 20.68 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 37.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. NG reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 133.33%. In the past year NG has met analyst expectations once

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.