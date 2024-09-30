Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 1, 2024 : PAYX, MKC, AYI, UNFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 26.65 vs. an industry ratio of -28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.90. This value represents a 4.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 18.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 68.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 278.83 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





