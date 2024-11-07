Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 8, 2024 : TU, NRG, BAX, RBA, CNH, WMS, PAA, LAMR, FLR, BEP, PARA, IEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 26.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAX is 12.20 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 46.54 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNH has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNH is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 12.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMS is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 11.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PAA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 6.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fluor Corporation (FLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLR is 20.40 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEP is -44.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Paramount Global (PARA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PARA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 285.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PARA is 7.07 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 2200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 130.52% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is -31.43 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.





