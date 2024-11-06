Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2024 : DUK, TDG, BDX, APD, TRP, KVUE, PCG, VST, DDOG, GOLD, ROK, HSY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 10.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.64. This value represents a 12.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 43.56 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 10.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 18.10 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 9.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of -48.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of -52.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KVUE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KVUE is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PCG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 0.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 30.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 297.74 vs. an industry ratio of 974.30.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 34.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 27.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hershey Company (HSY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HSY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





