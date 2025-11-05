Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 6, 2025 : AZN, COP, PH, CNQ, VST, WBD, APD, TRP, BDX, DDOG, ROK, NRG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 9.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 21.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 14.07 vs. an industry ratio of -22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.67. This value represents a 7.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 26.41 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 23.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 77.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -47.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 27.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is 61.08 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 4.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 20.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 75.30.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.91. This value represents a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 53.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 508.10 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 19.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 36.13 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 22.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





