Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 6, 2024 : CVS, AEP, SRE, JCI, NVO, COR, HWM, IRM, GIB, TEVA, BIP, OC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 44.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 0.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 17.57 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SRE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 23.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVO is 36.45 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 12.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 41.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 38.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 3.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 29.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CGI Inc. (GIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIB has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIB is 20.20 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 8.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TEVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEVA is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIP has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BIP is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.01. This value represents a 3.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 11.69 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.