Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 5, 2025 : MCD, EMR, JCI, COR, SRE, CCJ, HUM, TRGP, FIS, IRM, PPL, FWONK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 3.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 24.06 vs. an industry ratio of 156.40.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 9.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 30.59 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 13.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 21.40 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 4.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 20.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 2400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is 87.70 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 30.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 16.40 vs. an industry ratio of 43.30.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 27.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 18.43 vs. an industry ratio of -34.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 22.99 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FWONK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -323.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 38.63 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





