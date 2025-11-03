Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 4, 2025 : SHOP, UBER, ETN, PFE, SPOT, RACE, APO, MAR, TRI, ZTS, MPC, MPLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 160.98 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 44.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 33.28 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 31.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 37.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 17.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is 132.39 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 39.03 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 7.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 17.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 6.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 26.06 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 39.76 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 66.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 5.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.