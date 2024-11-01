Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 4, 2024 : CEG, ZTS, MAR, FIS, PEG, BNTX, BAM, YUMC, ENTG, RVTY, CNA, BEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 20.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -106.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 32.67 vs. an industry ratio of -53.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 7.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 30.67 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 9.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 27.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 37.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 17.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PEG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.26. This value represents a 272.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 208.79% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -38.60 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 37.09 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 15.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 19.78 vs. an industry ratio of 43.80.



Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 16.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTG is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 4.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RVTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 24.97 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 0.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





