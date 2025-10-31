Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 3, 2025 : IDXX, PEG, RYAAY, ARES, BNTX, ON, CNA, PNW, CIFR, AMG, AXSM, BRKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 12.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 49.84 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 20.09 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 28.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RYAAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 29.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -26.43 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 40.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 22.11 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 15.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 9.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 19.64 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 69.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIFR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -225%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CIFR is -52.97 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.83. This value represents a 20.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 38.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -38.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.



Bruker Corporation (BRKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 45.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKR is 18.48 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





