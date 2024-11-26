Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 27, 2024 : FRO, GOGL, ARBE, QSG, CLGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 262.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARBE is -3.71 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QSG is 3.88 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLGN is -2.96 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





