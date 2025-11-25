Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 26, 2025 : DE, LI, HDL, CLGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.96. This value represents a 12.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 26.29 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 89.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is 33.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (HDL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HDL is 21.48 vs. an industry ratio of -205.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLGN is -24.67 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.