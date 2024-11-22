Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 25, 2024 : BBWI, CRGO, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Freightos Limited (CRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 214.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRGO is -4.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 93.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.





