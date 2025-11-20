Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 21, 2025 : BJ, AZTA, MOG.A

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 6.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Azenta, Inc. (AZTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZTA is 57.75 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moog Inc. (MOG.A)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOG.A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MOG.A is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 117.10.





