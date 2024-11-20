Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 21, 2024 : PDD, DE, BIDU, BEKE, BJ, WMG, ROAD, ATKR, IQ, SCVL, CRNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 80.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.90. This value represents a 52.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 16.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 21.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 30.34 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -30.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMG is 31.97 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 69.92 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atkore Inc. (ATKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wire and cable company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 42.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATKR is 6.80 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.53%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 223.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 146.15%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2024 short interest update, increased 177.54% from previous report on 10/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 204.90.





