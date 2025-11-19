Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 20, 2025 : WMT, NTES, J, VIPS, ROAD, MMS, BBWI, WMG, VNET, ATKR, ZIM, VALN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 5.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 38.70 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 30.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 18.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 21.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 24.92 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 91.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROAD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 51.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maximus, Inc. (MMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 11.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMS is 10.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 18.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 6.21 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 337.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMG is 33.33 vs. an industry ratio of 577.70.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 288.83 vs. an industry ratio of -69.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atkore Inc. (ATKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wire and cable company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 42.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATKR is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 82.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -87.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valneva SE (VALN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VALN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -145.45%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2025 short interest update, increased 183.77% from previous report on 10/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VALN is -7.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





