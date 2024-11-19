Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 20, 2024 : TJX, TGT, WSM, WIX, BERY, GLBE, NIO, DY, YMM, SR, ZIM, CAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 28.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 9.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TGT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 16.39 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 16.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 358.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 85.87 vs. an industry ratio of 196.90.



Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 1.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BERY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BERY is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -81.64 vs. an industry ratio of 52.70.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 13.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NIO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -3.41 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 24.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spire Inc. (SR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SR is 16.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $7.45. This value represents a 478.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 1.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 68.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -30.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is -2.55 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.





