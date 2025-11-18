Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 19, 2025 : TJX, LOW, TGT, WSM, VIK, DY, WIX, GLBE, GDS, VVV, GFF, KC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 31.56 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 2.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 4.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 4.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 21.18 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 33.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIK is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of -28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 17.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 29.35 vs. an industry ratio of 74.10.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 15.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 47.41 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 146.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is 109.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is 489.17 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VVV is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Griffon Corporation (GFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GFF is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. KC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -19.68 vs. an industry ratio of -68.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





