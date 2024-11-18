News & Insights

ESLT

Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 19, 2024 : ESLT, GDS, ATAT, OCSL, WB, KC, ALLT, NTIC, ELTK, EDRY, WKHS, STRR

November 18, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.86. ESLT reported earnings of $1.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 12.73%.GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. GDS reported earnings of $-0.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.38%.Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. ATAT reported earnings of $0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 46.15%.Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. OCSL reported earnings of $0.62 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.68%.Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. WB reported earnings of $0.47 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.89%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2024 short interest update, increased 215.97% from previous report on 10/15/2024. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. KC reported earnings of $-0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.00%.Allot Ltd. (ALLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. ALLT reported earnings of $-0.31 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -74.19%.Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. NTIC reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 533.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. ELTK reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -13.89%.EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.70. EDRY reported earnings of $-0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 191.67%.Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.85. WKHS reported earnings of $-2.8 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -69.64%.Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.32. STRR reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -740.00%.

