Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2025 : HD, PDD, MDT, BIDU, ESLT, AS, BZ, JHX, BRBR, ENR, WB, OCSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 17.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 14.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 3.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 55.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 19.43 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 24.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 39.99 vs. an industry ratio of 121.90.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AS is 36.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 24.19 vs. an industry ratio of -69.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 30.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JHX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JHX is 17.39 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRBR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRBR is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 8.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENR is 6.65 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 12.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 6.45 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 30.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OCSL is 7.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





