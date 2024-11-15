Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2024 : BRC, TWST, BTDR, BTBT, MOND, CLRB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 16.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TWST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -12.45 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 850.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTDR is -22.85 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BTBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -73.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 41.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 38 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MOND is -1.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 58.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLRB is -1.28 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





