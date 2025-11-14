Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 17, 2025 : HTHT, ARMK, YMM, JJSF, JKS, CRGO, ARBE, NRXP, IGC, VRME

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 20.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARMK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 20.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 20.93 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 33.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 22.08 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.56. This value represents a 982.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JKS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -96.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is -2.49 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



Freightos Limited (CRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -122.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRGO is -12.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARBE is -3.51 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.



NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRXP is -2.73 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.



IGC Pharma, Inc. (IGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. IGC reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a In the past year IGC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRME and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRME is -6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.