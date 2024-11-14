Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 15, 2024 : BABA, SPB, NEXN, AIM, WISA, BPTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 56.00.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 16.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 19.68 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEXN is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (AIM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. AIM reported earnings of $-0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.50%. In the past year AIMWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 99.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WISA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WISA is -0.14 vs. an industry ratio of -36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.02. This value represents a 84.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BPTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BPTH is -0.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.





