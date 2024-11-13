Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2024 : DIS, BN, NTES, JD, NICE, BILI, NOMD, AAP, SBH, OCUL, ECC, LUNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 32.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 8.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 15.20 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 65.20.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 25.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.96%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2024 short interest update, increased 157.12% from previous report on 10/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 55.30.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 24.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -65.88 vs. an industry ratio of 53.90.



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 23.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOMD is 8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 163.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 18.22 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBH is 7.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 54.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OCUL is -10.39 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 8.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNR is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





