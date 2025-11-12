Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 13, 2025 : DIS, BN, JD, BILI, SPNS, ONDS, CSIQ, BITF, SBH, NESR, SPB, BLDP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 9.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 15.81 vs. an industry ratio of -35.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 71.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is 79.82 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPNS is 31.97 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONDS is -18.13 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 248.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is -7.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BITF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -37.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBH is 7.96 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 51.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NESR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NESR is 18.22 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 20.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 13.98 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 42.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.