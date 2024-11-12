Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 13, 2024 : CYBR, TSEM, GFF, HBM, HUT, ENLT, SPRY, DOLE, PSFE, ARCO, LQDA, HIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CYBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -280.53 vs. an industry ratio of 240.70.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 25.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Griffon Corporation (GFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 1.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GFF is 14.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 18.17 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUT is -44.71 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -29.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENLT is 57.42 vs. an industry ratio of -55.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPRY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -27.33 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSFE is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 46.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 145.40.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 54.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -6.35 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 68.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -123.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIVE is -18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.





