Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 12, 2025 : TDG, GFS, TME, ONON, ICL, LOAR, HBM, LEGN, ENLT, IHS, ARCO, CRMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.61. This value represents a 4.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 37.37 vs. an industry ratio of 75.20.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 26.23 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 26.94 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 92.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 15.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOAR is 104.19 vs. an industry ratio of 75.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 20.31 vs. an industry ratio of -21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 61.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LEGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -22.09 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -83.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENLT is 46.09 vs. an industry ratio of 76.60.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 116.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 53.70.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ARCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of -218.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 1060.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMD is 5.99 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





