AZN

Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 12, 2024 : AZN, ROIV, RGEN, LEGN, AXSM, SGRY, CAMT, SATS, ZLAB, FA, SWTX, NMRA

November 11, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. AZN reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 16.09%.Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. ROIV reported earnings of $-0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.18%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 181.71% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Repligen Corporation (RGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. RGEN reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 47.83%.Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. LEGN reported earnings of $-0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 229.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.38. AXSM reported earnings of $-1.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 4.55%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. SGRY reported earnings of $0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 40.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. CAMT reported earnings of $0.46 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 39.13%.EchoStar Corporation (SATS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. SATS reported earnings of $0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -286.67%.Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. ZLAB reported earnings of $-0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.63%.First Advantage Corporation (FA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. FA reported earnings of $0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days.SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.76. SWTX reported earnings of $-1.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -40.16%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. NMRA reported earnings of $-1.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -66.67%.

