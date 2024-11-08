Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2024 : MNDY, ARMK, ICL, RDNT, SPNS, ADXN, GSL, LINC, RMTI, NUWE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 73.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2300%. Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARMK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 25.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDNT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 121.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPNS is 27.80 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.40. This value represents a 65.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADXN is 1.09 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 4.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 2.51 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LINC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LINC is 29.24 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMTI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RMTI is -139.67 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70.



Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 98.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NUWE is -0.18 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.