Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 10, 2025 : B, B, TSN, ROIV, KSPI, TSEM, MNDY, CART, STWD, RDNT, BEKE, BXSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Barrick Mining Corporation (B)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 83.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 15.21 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 7.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -14.59 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 69.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSPI is 6.34 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 4.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 45.35 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -82.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is 235.09 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maplebear Inc. (CART)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CART missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CART is 19.22 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 10.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RDNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -105.88%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 175.36 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 32.24 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 12.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BXSL is 8.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.





