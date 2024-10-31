Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 1, 2024 : XOM, CVX, ENB, SPG, D, CHTR, IMO, ARES, LYB, CAH, TROW, CHD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 14.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 19.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 13.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 13.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 19.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 21.18 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.55. This value represents a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 10.19 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. IMO reported earnings of $2.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -28.16%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 41.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 17.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of -44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 5.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 8.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TROW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.44%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 8.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 29.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





