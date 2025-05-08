Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 9, 2025 : ENB, PAA, STWD, ESNT, TXNM, ROAD, AQN, SATS, PAGP, PAR, SLVM, NN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 21.82 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 29.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 10.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 2.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ESNT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 8.52 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 53.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -39.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXNM is 18.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 46.36 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 19.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SATS is -5.59 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 95.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGP is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 54.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAR is -109.45 vs. an industry ratio of 51.40.



Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 34.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLVM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLVM is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -27.59 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.





