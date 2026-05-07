Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2026 : ENB, BAM, AU, PPL, PBA, FIS, TU, WULF, OSK, FLR, STWD, MSGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 24.64 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 27.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 151.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AU is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of -23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 18.91 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 5.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.59%. TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 18.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WULF is -50.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OSK is 14.07 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Fluor Corporation (FLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 9.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLR is 19.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 211.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGS is -985.06 vs. an industry ratio of 122.20.





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