Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2025 : SHOP, COP, BN, CNQ, LNG, SRE, KVUE, ARGX, QSR, CVE, WBD, BCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 86.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 1.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 43.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 11.28 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 31.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 20.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 9.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KVUE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KVUE is 20.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 323.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is 48.74 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QSR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 18.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 39.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -64.85 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 16.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.





