Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 7, 2026 : MCD, CNQ, HWM, SRE, LNG, TRGP, VST, GWW, ARGX, DDOG, ZTS, SHEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 2.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 21.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 8.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 15.09 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 29.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 53.11 vs. an industry ratio of -68.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.91. This value represents a 149.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 19.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 180.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 25.17 vs. an industry ratio of 95.50.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 380.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -13.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 17.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $10.20. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GWW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 26.02 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.16. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARGX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is 32.27 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 455.41 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 8.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 16.05 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shell PLC (SHEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 3.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SHEL is 9.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.





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