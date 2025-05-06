Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 7, 2025 : UBER, DIS, EMR, JCI, COR, VST, VRSK, GOLD, NVO, ROK, ONC, FTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 259.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -252.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 34.04 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 2.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 16.90 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 4.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 18.25 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 1.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 24.68 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.08. This value represents a 7.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 18.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 134.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 2.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 42.05 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 10.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVO is 17.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 16.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 27.56 vs. an industry ratio of 46.40.



BeiGene, Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 70.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ONC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is 171.73 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 20.30 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





