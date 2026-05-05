Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2026 : DIS, UBER, CVS, MAR, JCI, APO, COR, CVE, EXC, FLEX, NRG, ONC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 2.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 49.10.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 14.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 43.10.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 1.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.49 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 11.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 29.78 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 36.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 30.40 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 15.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.80. This value represents a 8.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 13.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 3.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 16.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Flex Ltd. (FLEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLEX is 31.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 32.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 17.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 40.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ONC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -63.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is 54.62 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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