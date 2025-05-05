Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2025 : DUK, BAM, RACE, TDG, CEG, ZTS, MAR, AEP, MPLX, MPC, FIS, WEC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 32.79 vs. an industry ratio of -8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 11.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 49.77 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.22. This value represents a 10.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 41.52 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 17.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CEG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 25.97 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 1.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 25.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 6.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 9.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 122.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 18.87 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 51.30.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 11.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.