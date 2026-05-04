Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 5, 2026 : ETN, SHOP, PFE, DUK, KKR, CMI, AEP, MPC, ET, TDG, RACE, MPLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 0.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 32.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 93.88 vs. an industry ratio of 45.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 22.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 1.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.19 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 2.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 19.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.60. This value represents a 6.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 0.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 9.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -26.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $8.60. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 31.45 vs. an industry ratio of 39.80.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 11.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 30.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 12.95 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.





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