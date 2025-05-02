Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 5, 2025 : CMI, ARES, BNTX, ZBH, TSN, ON, CNA, HSIC, TGTX, JBTM, AXSM, FRPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 5.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 14.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 30.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.77. This value represents a 95.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -16.47 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 8.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBH is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 37.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 52.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 16.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 0.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 13.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 371.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TGTX is 44.92 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 3.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBTM is 18.25 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.26. This value represents a 15.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -41.11 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 38.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FRPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is 55.94 vs. an industry ratio of -38.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





