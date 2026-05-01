Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 4, 2026 : TSN, CNA, PNW, AXSM, NCLH, KRYS, HESM, TWST, NSSC, ALX, RLJ, CCOI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 16.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 44.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 22.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AXSM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -197.86 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NCLH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NCLH is 9.09 vs. an industry ratio of 122.40.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -13.04%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KRYS is 34.60 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Midstream LP (HESM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The e&p company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. HESM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HESM is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -31.42 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSSC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 32.02 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 24.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 22.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RLJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RLJ is 6.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.03. This value represents a 5.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCOI is -6.19 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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