Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 31, 2024 : DOOO, MLAB, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 63.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOOO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 21.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLAB is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.70. This value represents a 69.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 42.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





